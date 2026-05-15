NFL
NFL - Der komplette Spielplan jedes Teams in der Übersicht
Aktualisiert:von ran.de
NFL
Nanu?! NFL-Star trägt Freundin auf Händen
Videoclip • 01:00 Min
Die NFL-Saison 2026 wirft ihre Schatten voraus. ran zeigt den kompletten Spielplan jedes Teams in der Übersicht.
Die Offseason der NFL ist geprägt von einem Feiertag im Mai: Dem Schedule Release.
Fans und Teams - und Social-Media-Admins - warten auf diesen Tag, um ihre Reiseplanungen zu beginnen und sich ihre Lieblingsspiele herauszupicken. Jetzt ist er da.
ran zeigt den kompletten Spielplan pro Team in der Übersicht.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Woche 1: at Houston Texans
Woche 2: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 4: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 5: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 6: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 7: Bye
Woche 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 9: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 10: at New York Jets
Woche 11: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 13: at New England Patriots
Woche 14: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 15: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 16: at Denver Broncos
Woche 17: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 17: vs. New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Woche 1: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 2: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 4: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 6: Bye
Woche 7: at New York Jets
Woche 8: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 9: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 10: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 11: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 12: vs. New York Jets
Woche 13: at Denver Broncos
Woche 14: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 15: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 17: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 18: at New England Patriots
Kommende Livestreams auf Joyn
- Bald verfügbar
Heute, 10:30 Uhr • Radsport
Giro d’Italia hier im Livestream
420 MinBald verfügbar
Heute, 10:30 Uhr • Radsport
Giro d’Italia hier im Livestream
420 Min
- Bald verfügbar
Heute, 15:45 Uhr • Eishockey
WM: Finnland-Deutschland im Livestream
195 MinBald verfügbar
Heute, 15:45 Uhr • Eishockey
WM: Finnland-Deutschland im Livestream
195 Min
New England Patriots
Woche 1: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 4: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 6: vs. New York Jets
Woche 7: at Chicago Bears
Woche 8: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 9: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 10: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 13: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 15: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 16: at New York Jets
Woche 17: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 18: vs. Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Woche 1: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 3: at Detroit Lions
Woche 4: at Chicago Bears
Woche 5: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 6: at New England Patriots
Woche 7: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 9: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 10: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 11: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 12: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 13: Bye
Woche 14: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 15: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 16: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 17: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 18: at Buffalo Bills
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Woche 1: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 2: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 4: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 5: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 6: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 7: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 8: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 11: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 12: at Houston Texans
Woche 13: Bye
Woche 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 16: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 17: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 2: at Houston Texans
Woche 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 5: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 6: Bye
Woche 7: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 8: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 11: at Washington Commanders
Woche 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 13: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 15: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 16: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 18: vs. Cleveland Browns
Mehr NFL-Videos
Cleveland Browns
Woche 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 3: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 5: at New York Jets
Woche 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 7: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 9: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 10: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 15: at New York Giants
Woche 16: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 18: at Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 2: at New England Patriots
Woche 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 4: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 8: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 9: Bye
Woche 10: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 11: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 12: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 13: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 16: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 17: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 18: at Baltimore Ravens
NFL Playoffs: So lange warten die Teams auf einen Sieg in der Postseason - Steelers-Durststrecke hält an
AFC South
Houston Texans
Woche 1: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 3: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 5: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 7: vs. New York Giants
Woche 8: Bye
Woche 9: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 10: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 14: at Washington Commanders
Woche 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 16: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 17: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 18: vs. Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Woche 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 2: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 3: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 4: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 6: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 7: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 10: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 11: at Houston Texans
Woche 12: vs. New York Giants
Woche 13: Bye
Woche 14: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 15: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 17: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 1: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 2: at Denver Broncos
Woche 3: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 4: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 6: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 7: Bye
Woche 8: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 9: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 10: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 11: at New York Giants
Woche 12: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 13: at Chicago Bears
Woche 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 15: at Houston Texans
Woche 16: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 17: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 18: at Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Woche 1: vs. New York Jets
Woche 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 3: at New York Giants
Woche 4: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 5: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 6: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 7: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 8: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 9: Bye
Woche 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 11: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 13: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 14: at Detroit Lions
Woche 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 16: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 18: at Houston Texans
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Woche 1: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 4: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 5: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 7: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 9: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 10: Bye
Woche 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 13: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 14: at New York Jets
Woche 15: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 16: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 17: at New England Patriots
Woche 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 1: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 3: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 4: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 5: Bye
Woche 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 7: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 8: at Denver Broncos
Woche 9: vs. New York Giants
Woche 10: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 12: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 13: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 14: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 15: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 17: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 18: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 1: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 2: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 3: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 5: at New England Patriots
Woche 6: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 8: at New York Jets
Woche 9: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 11: at Denver Broncos
Woche 12: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 13: Bye
Woche 14: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 15: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 16: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 17: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 18: at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 3: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 4: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 5: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 6: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 7: Bye
Woche 8: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 9: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 10: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 11: vs. New York Jets
Woche 12: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 14: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 16: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 18: at Denver Broncos
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Woche 1: at New York Giants
Woche 2: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 4: at Houston Texans
Woche 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 6: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 7: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 9: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 10: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 11: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 13: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 14: Bye
Woche 15: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 17: vs. New York Giants
Woche 18: at Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Woche 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 2: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 3: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 5: at Washington Commanders
Woche 6: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 7: at Houston Texans
Woche 8: Bye
Woche 9: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 10: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 11: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 12: at Indianapolis Colts
Woche 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 14: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 16: at Detroit Lions
Woche 17: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 18: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 1: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 2: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 3: at Chicago Bears
Woche 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 6: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 8: at Washington Commanders
Woche 9: vs. New York Giants
Woche 10: Bye
Woche 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 12: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 13: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 16: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 17: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 18: at New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Woche 1: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 2: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 5: vs. New York Giants
Woche 6: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 7: Bye
Woche 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 10: at New York Giants
Woche 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 12: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 13: at Tennessee Titans
Woche 14: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 16: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Woche 1: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 4: vs. New York Jets
Woche 5: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 6: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 7: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 8: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 10: Bye
Woche 11: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 12: at Detroit Lions
Woche 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Woche 14: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 15: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 16: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 17: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 18: at Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Woche 1: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 2: at Buffalo Bills
Woche 3:vs. New York Jets
Woche 4: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 5: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 6: Bye
Woche 7: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 9: at Miami Dolphins
Woche 10: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 11: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 12: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 13: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 14: vs. Tennessee Titans
Woche 15: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 16: vs. New York Giants
Woche 17: at Chicago Bears
Woche 18: at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Woche 1: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 2: at New York Jets
Woche 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 5: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 7: at Detroit Lions
Woche 8: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 9: at New England Patriots
Woche 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: at Los Angeles Rams
Woche 13: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 14: vs. Buffalo Bils
Woche 15: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 16: at Chicago Bears
Woche 17: vs. Houston Texans
Woche 18: vs. Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Woche 1: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 2: at Chicago Bears
Woche 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 4: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 5: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 6: Bye
Woche 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Woche 8: at Detroit Lions
Woche 9: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 10: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 12: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 13: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 14: at New England Patriots
Woche 15: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 16: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 17: at New York Jets
Woche 18: vs. Chicago Bears
NFL - Warten auf die Playoffs: New York Jets setzten Negativserie fort
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Woche 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 2: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 3: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 4: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 6: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 8: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 9: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 13: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 14: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 15: at Washington Commanders
Woche 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 17: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 18: at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Woche 1: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 2: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 3: at Cleveland Browns
Woche 4: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 5: Bye
Woche 6: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 8: at Green Bay Packers
Woche 9: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 10: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Woche 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 13: at Minnesota Vikings
Woche 14: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 18: vs. Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
Woche 1: at Detroit Lions
Woche 2: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 4: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 5: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 6: at New York Giants
Woche 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 8: Bye
Woche 9: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 10: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 11: at Chicago Bears
Woche 12: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 13: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 14: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 15: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 16: vs Arizona Cardinals
Woche 17: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 1: at Cincinnati Bengals
Woche 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
Woche 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 4: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 5: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 6: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Woche 7: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Woche 9: at Chicago Bears
Woche 10: Bye
Woche 11: at Detroit Lions
Woche 12: vs. Carolina Panthers
Woche 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 14: at Baltimore Ravens
Woche 15: vs. New Orleans Saints
Woche 16: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 18: at New Orleans Saints
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Woche 1: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 3: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 4: at New York Giants
Woche 5: vs. Detroit Lions
Woche 6: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 7: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 8: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 9: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 10: vs. Los Angels Rams
Woche 11: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 12: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 14: Bye
Woche 15: vs. New York Jets
Woche 16: at New Orleans Saints
Woche 17: vs. Los Vegas Raiders
Woche 18: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Woche 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 2: vs. New York Giants
Woche 3: at Denver Broncos
Woche 4: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 5: vs. Buffalo Bills
Woche 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 7: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 9: at Washington Commanders
Woche 10: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: vs. Green Bay Packers
Woche 13: vs. kansas City Chiefs
Woche 14: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 16: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Woche 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Woche 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 2: vs. Miami Dolphins
Woche 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 4: vs. Denver Broncos
Woche 5: at Seattle Seahawks
Woche 6: vs. Washington Commanders
Woche 7: at Atlanta Falcons
Woche 8: Bye
Woche 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 10: at Dallas Cowboys
Woche 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Woche 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Woche 13: at New York Giants
Woche 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 15: at Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 16: at Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 18: at Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
Woche 1: vs. New England Patriots
Woche 2: at Arizona Cardinals
Woche 3: at Washington Commanders
Woche 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Woche 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Woche 6: at Denver Broncos
Woche 7: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Woche 8: vs. Chicago Bears
Woche 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Woche 10: at Las Vegas Raiders
Woche 11: Bye
Woche 12: at San Francisco 49ers
Woche 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Woche 14: vs. New York Giants
Woche 15: at Philadelphia Eagles
Woche 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Woche 17: at Carolina Panthers
Woche 18: at Los Angeles Rams
Mehr News und Videos zur NFL
NFL
SB-Rematch und Revenge Games: Die Highlight-Spiele der Saison
NFL
NFL: Alle Prime-Time-Spiele in der Übersicht
NFL
NFL-Spielplan: Seahawks eröffnen Saison mit absolutem Kracher
NFL
NFL-Spielplan: Steigt an diesem Tag das Hass-Duell?
NFL
NFL - Seattle Seahawks: Warum die Franchise niemand kaufen will
NFL
Division-Duell zum Start: Das ist das erste SNF-Spiel in der NFL