NFL - Der komplette Spielplan jedes Teams in der Übersicht

NFL Nanu?! NFL-Star trägt Freundin auf Händen Videoclip • 01:00 Min Link kopieren Teilen

Die NFL-Saison 2026 wirft ihre Schatten voraus. ran zeigt den kompletten Spielplan jedes Teams in der Übersicht.

Die Offseason der NFL ist geprägt von einem Feiertag im Mai: Dem Schedule Release. Fans und Teams - und Social-Media-Admins - warten auf diesen Tag, um ihre Reiseplanungen zu beginnen und sich ihre Lieblingsspiele herauszupicken. Jetzt ist er da. Alle Prime-Time-Spiele in der Übersicht ran zeigt den kompletten Spielplan pro Team in der Übersicht.

AFC East

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Buffalo Bills Woche 1: at Houston Texans

Woche 2: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 4: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 5: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 6: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 7: Bye

Woche 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 9: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 10: at New York Jets

Woche 11: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 13: at New England Patriots

Woche 14: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 16: at Denver Broncos

Woche 17: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 17: vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins Woche 1: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 2: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 4: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 6: Bye

Woche 7: at New York Jets

Woche 8: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 9: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 10: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 11: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 12: vs. New York Jets

Woche 13: at Denver Broncos

Woche 14: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 15: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 17: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 18: at New England Patriots

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New England Patriots Woche 1: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 4: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 6: vs. New York Jets

Woche 7: at Chicago Bears

Woche 8: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 9: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 10: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 11: Bye

Woche 12: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 15: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 16: at New York Jets

Woche 17: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 18: vs. Miami Dolphins

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New York Jets Woche 1: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 3: at Detroit Lions

Woche 4: at Chicago Bears

Woche 5: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 6: at New England Patriots

Woche 7: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 9: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 10: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 11: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 12: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 13: Bye

Woche 14: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 15: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 16: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 17: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 18: at Buffalo Bills

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens Woche 1: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 2: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 4: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 5: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 6: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 7: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 8: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 11: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 12: at Houston Texans

Woche 13: Bye

Woche 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 16: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Woche 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 2: at Houston Texans

Woche 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 5: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 6: Bye

Woche 7: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 8: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 11: at Washington Commanders

Woche 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 13: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 15: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 16: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

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Cleveland Browns Woche 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 3: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 5: at New York Jets

Woche 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 7: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 9: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 10: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 11: Bye

Woche 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 15: at New York Giants

Woche 16: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 18: at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers Woche 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 2: at New England Patriots

Woche 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 4: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 8: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 9: Bye

Woche 10: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 11: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 12: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 13: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 16: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 17: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 18: at Baltimore Ravens

NFL Playoffs: So lange warten die Teams auf einen Sieg in der Postseason - Steelers-Durststrecke hält an NFL-Playoffs: So lange warten die Franchises auf einen Sieg

Neun Jahre warten die Pittsburgh Steelers nun schon auf einen Playoff-Sieg - und die Durststrecke hält nach der Pleite gegen die Houston Texans noch mindestens eine weitere Saison an. ran zeigt, wie lange jede Franchise auf einen Erfolg in der Postseason wartet. (Stand: 26. Januar 2026) Icon Sportswire

Seattle Seahawks

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 25. Januar 2026

• Runde: NFC Championship Game

• Gegner: Los Angeles Rams (31:27) UPI Photo

New England Patriots

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 25. Januar 2026

• Runde: AFC Championship Game

• Gegner: Denver Broncos (10:7) 2026 Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 18. Januar 2026

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Chicago Bears (20:17 OT) UPI Photo

Denver Broncos

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 17. Januar 2026

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Buffalo Bills (33:30 OT) Icon Sportswire

Houston Texans

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 12. Januar 2026

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Pittsburgh Steelers (30:6) 2024 Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 11. Januar 2026

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Philadelphia Eagles (23:19) 2024 Getty Images

Buffalo Bills

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 11. Januar 2026

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Jacksonville Jaguars (27:24) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Chicago Bears

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 0

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 11. Januar 2026

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Green Bay Packers (31:27) 2025 Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 1

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 9. Februar 2025

• Runde: Super Bowl

• Gegner: Kansas City Chiefs (40:22) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Kansas City Chiefs

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 1

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 26. Januar 2025

• Runde: Conference Championships

• Gegner: Buffalo Bills (32:29) Imagn Images

Washington Commanders

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 1

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 18. Januar 2025

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Detroit Lions (45:31) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Baltimore Ravens

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 1

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 12. Januar 2025

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Pittsburgh Steelers (28:14) IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Detroit Lions

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 2

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 21. Januar 2024

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31:23) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 2

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 16. Januar 2024

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Philadelphia Eagles (32:9) IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Green Bay Packers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 2

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 14. Januar 2024

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Dallas Cowboys (48:32) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Cincinnati Bengals

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 3

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 22. Januar 2023

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Buffalo Bills (27:10) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Dallas Cowboys

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 3

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 16. Januar 2023

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31:14) Icon Sportswire

New York Giants

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 3

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 15. Januar 2023

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Minnesota Vikings (31:24) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Jacksonville Jaguars

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 3

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 14. Januar 2023

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Los Angeles Chargers (31:30) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

New Orleans Saints

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 5

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 10. Januar 2021

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Chicago Bears (21:9) IMAGO/UPI Photo

Cleveland Browns

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 5

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 10. Januar 2021

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Pittsburgh Steelers (48:37) IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Tennessee Titans

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 6

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 11. Januar 2020

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Baltimore Ravens (28:12) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Minnesota Vikings

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 6

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 05. Januar 2020

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: New Orleans Saints (26:20) IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Chargers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 7

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 06. Januar 2019

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Baltimore Ravens (23:17) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Indianapolis Colts

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 7

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 05. Januar 2019

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Houston Texans (21:7) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Atlanta Falcons

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 8

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 06. Januar 2018

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Los Angeles Rams (26:13) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Pittsburgh Steelers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 9

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 15. Januar 2017

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Kansas City Chiefs (18:16) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Carolina Panthers

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 10

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 24. Januar 2016

• Runde: NFC Championship Game

• Gegner: Arizona Cardinals (49:15) ZUMA Press Wire

Arizona Cardinals

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 10

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 16. Januar 2016

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: Green Bay Packers (26:20) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

New York Jets

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 15

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 16. Januar 2011

• Runde: Divisional Round

• Gegner: New England Patriots (28:21) 2023 Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 23 (damals noch Oakland Raiders)

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 19. Januar 2003

• Runde: AFC Championship Game

• Gegner: Tennessee Titans (41:24) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Miami Dolphins

• Jahre seit dem jüngsten Playoff-Sieg: 26

• Datum des jüngsten Playoff-Siegs: 30. Dezember 2000

• Runde: Wild Card Round

• Gegner: Indianapolis Colts (23:17) IMAGO/USA TODAY Network 1 / 33 zum vorherigen Bild

zum nächsten Bild

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AFC South

Houston Texans Woche 1: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 3: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 5: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 7: vs. New York Giants

Woche 8: Bye

Woche 9: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 10: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 14: at Washington Commanders

Woche 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 16: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 17: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 18: vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts Woche 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 2: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 3: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 4: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 6: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 7: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 10: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 11: at Houston Texans

Woche 12: vs. New York Giants

Woche 13: Bye

Woche 14: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 15: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 17: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Woche 1: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 2: at Denver Broncos

Woche 3: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 4: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 6: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 7: Bye

Woche 8: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 9: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 10: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 11: at New York Giants

Woche 12: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 13: at Chicago Bears

Woche 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 15: at Houston Texans

Woche 16: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 17: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 18: at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans Woche 1: vs. New York Jets

Woche 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 3: at New York Giants

Woche 4: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 5: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 6: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 7: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 8: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 9: Bye

Woche 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 11: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 13: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 14: at Detroit Lions

Woche 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 16: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 18: at Houston Texans

AFC West

Denver Broncos Woche 1: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 4: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 5: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 7: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 9: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 10: Bye

Woche 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 13: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 14: at New York Jets

Woche 15: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 17: at New England Patriots

Woche 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs Woche 1: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 3: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 4: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 5: Bye

Woche 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 7: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 8: at Denver Broncos

Woche 9: vs. New York Giants

Woche 10: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 12: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 13: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 14: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 15: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 17: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 18: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Woche 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 2: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 3: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 5: at New England Patriots

Woche 6: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 8: at New York Jets

Woche 9: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 11: at Denver Broncos

Woche 12: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 13: Bye

Woche 14: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 15: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 16: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 17: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 18: at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers Woche 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 3: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 4: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 5: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 6: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 7: Bye

Woche 8: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 9: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 10: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 11: vs. New York Jets

Woche 12: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 14: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 16: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 18: at Denver Broncos

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys Woche 1: at New York Giants

Woche 2: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 4: at Houston Texans

Woche 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 6: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 7: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 9: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 10: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 11: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 13: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 14: Bye

Woche 15: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 17: vs. New York Giants

Woche 18: at Washington Commanders

New York Giants Woche 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 2: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 3: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 5: at Washington Commanders

Woche 6: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 7: at Houston Texans

Woche 8: Bye

Woche 9: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 10: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 11: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 12: at Indianapolis Colts

Woche 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 14: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 16: at Detroit Lions

Woche 17: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 18: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Woche 1: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 2: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 3: at Chicago Bears

Woche 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 6: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 8: at Washington Commanders

Woche 9: vs. New York Giants

Woche 10: Bye

Woche 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 12: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 13: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 16: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 17: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 18: at New York Giants

Washington Commanders Woche 1: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 2: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 5: vs. New York Giants

Woche 6: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 7: Bye

Woche 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 10: at New York Giants

Woche 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 12: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 13: at Tennessee Titans

Woche 14: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 16: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

NFC North

Chicago Bears Woche 1: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 4: vs. New York Jets

Woche 5: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 7: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 10: Bye

Woche 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 12: at Detroit Lions

Woche 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Woche 14: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 15: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 17: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 18: at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions Woche 1: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 2: at Buffalo Bills

Woche 3:vs. New York Jets

Woche 4: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 5: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 6: Bye

Woche 7: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 9: at Miami Dolphins

Woche 10: vs. New England Patriots

Woche 11: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 13: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 14: vs. Tennessee Titans

Woche 15: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 16: vs. New York Giants

Woche 17: at Chicago Bears

Woche 18: at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Woche 1: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 2: at New York Jets

Woche 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 5: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 7: at Detroit Lions

Woche 8: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 9: at New England Patriots

Woche 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 11: Bye

Woche 12: at Los Angeles Rams

Woche 13: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 14: vs. Buffalo Bils

Woche 15: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 16: at Chicago Bears

Woche 17: vs. Houston Texans

Woche 18: vs. Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings Woche 1: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 2: at Chicago Bears

Woche 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 5: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 6: Bye

Woche 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Woche 8: at Detroit Lions

Woche 9: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 10: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 12: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 13: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 14: at New England Patriots

Woche 15: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 16: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 17: at New York Jets

Woche 18: vs. Chicago Bears

NFL - Warten auf die Playoffs: New York Jets setzten Negativserie fort Die längsten Playoff-Durststrecken der NFL

Alle wollen in den Super Bowl. Der Weg zum Spiel der Spiele in der NFL führt aber immer über die Playoffs. Schon die bleiben für einige Teams regelmäßig außer Reichweite. ran zeigt, wie lange einige Franchises auf eine Teilnahme an der Postseason warten (Stand: 5. Januar 2026). 2026 Getty Images

New York Jets: 15 Jahre

Wieder war es nichts mit den Playoffs. Die New York Jets waren auch in dieser Saison schon seit vielen Wochen chancenlos. Das Warten geht also weiter. Mittlerweile findet die heißeste Saisonphase zum 15. Mal nacheinander ohne die "Gang Green" statt. Ein unrühmlicher Rekord, die Jets warten damit länger als jedes andere Team aus NFL, NBA, MLB und NHL. 2026 Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons: 8 Jahre

Am Ende hatten die Falcons mit 8-9 zwar die gleiche Bilanz wie die Panthers und die Buccaneers. Der Tiebreaker in der NFC South sprach aber am Ende für die Panthers und gegen das Team von Kirk Cousins. Zuletzt war die Franchise in der Saison 2017 dabei. Das Warten geht weiter. Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts: 5 Jahre

Eine ganze Zeit lang waren die Indianapolis Colts Dauergast in den Playoffs. Aktuell wartet die Franchise seit der Saison 2020 auf eine Rückkehr. In dieser Saison sah es lange Zeit so aus, als ob sie die Flaute beenden könnten. Dann aber verloren sie sieben Spiele in Folge und scheiterten erneut. Icon Sportswire

New Orleans Saints: 5 Jahre

Es gab Zeiten, als auch die Saints regelmäßig in den Playoffs standen. Doch - wie die Colts - haben es die Saints seit 2020 nicht mehr in die Postseason geschafft. Der Unterschied zum Team aus Indianapolis: In dieser Saison waren sie von Beginn an chancenlos. IMAGO/Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans: 4 Jahre

Die Tennessee Titans mischten zuletzt in der Saison 2021 in den Playoffs mit. Damals war es die dritte Teilnahme nacheinander für die Franchise aus Nashville. Nun sind Ihre Chancen auf eine weitere Postseason haben die Titans nach Week 14 diesen Jahres allerdings schon verwirkt. ZUMA Press Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 Jahre

Ebenso lang liegt die bislang letzte Playoff-Teilnahme der Las Vegas Raiders zurück. Seit dem Umzug in die Zockermetropole steht erst ein Postseason-Auftritt zu Buche. Das war 2021, und dabei bleibt es einstweilen auch. 2024 Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals: 4 Jahre

Das dritte Team, das zum bislang letzten Mal in der Saison 2021 Postseason-Football erlebte, sind die Cardinals. Dass das Warten in dieser Spielzeit ein Ende haben könnte, war nie wirklich realistisch. In der starken NFC West lag das Team von Beginn an aussichtslos zurück. 2026 Getty Images 1 / 8 zum vorherigen Bild

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NFC South

Atlanta Falcons Woche 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 3: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 4: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 6: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 8: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 9: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 11: Bye

Woche 12: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 13: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 14: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 15: at Washington Commanders

Woche 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 17: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 18: at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Woche 1: vs. Chicago Bears

Woche 2: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 3: at Cleveland Browns

Woche 4: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 5: Bye

Woche 6: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 8: at Green Bay Packers

Woche 9: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 10: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Woche 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 13: at Minnesota Vikings

Woche 14: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 18: vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints Woche 1: at Detroit Lions

Woche 2: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 4: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 5: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 6: at New York Giants

Woche 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 8: Bye

Woche 9: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 10: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 11: at Chicago Bears

Woche 12: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 13: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 14: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 15: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 16: vs Arizona Cardinals

Woche 17: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Woche 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Woche 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

Woche 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 4: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 5: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 6: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Woche 7: at Carolina Panthers

Woche 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Woche 9: at Chicago Bears

Woche 10: Bye

Woche 11: at Detroit Lions

Woche 12: vs. Carolina Panthers

Woche 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 14: at Baltimore Ravens

Woche 15: vs. New Orleans Saints

Woche 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 18: at New Orleans Saints

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals Woche 1: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 3: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 4: at New York Giants

Woche 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Woche 6: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 7: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 8: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 9: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 10: vs. Los Angels Rams

Woche 11: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 12: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 14: Bye

Woche 15: vs. New York Jets

Woche 16: at New Orleans Saints

Woche 17: vs. Los Vegas Raiders

Woche 18: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams Woche 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woche 2: vs. New York Giants

Woche 3: at Denver Broncos

Woche 4: at Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 5: vs. Buffalo Bills

Woche 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 7: at Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 9: at Washington Commanders

Woche 10: at Arizona Cardinals

Woche 11: Bye

Woche 12: vs. Green Bay Packers

Woche 13: vs. kansas City Chiefs

Woche 14: at San Francisco 49ers

Woche 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Woche 16: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Woche 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers Woche 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 2: vs. Miami Dolphins

Woche 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Woche 4: vs. Denver Broncos

Woche 5: at Seattle Seahawks

Woche 6: vs. Washington Commanders

Woche 7: at Atlanta Falcons

Woche 8: Bye

Woche 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Woche 10: at Dallas Cowboys

Woche 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Woche 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Woche 13: at New York Giants

Woche 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Woche 15: at Los Angeles Chargers

Woche 16: at Kansas City Chiefs

Woche 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Woche 18: at Arizona Cardinals