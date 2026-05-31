Eishockey
Kommentar: Was Deutschland für eine große Heim-WM noch fehlt
Nun sind alle gefordert: der DEB, die DEL und die NHL-Stars
Eishockey
Nun sind alle gefordert: der DEB, die DEL und die NHL-Stars
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 29 Sek
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 01:15 Min
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 01:10 Min
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 05:35 Min
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 198:12 Min
ran Eishockey WM live
Videoclip • 02:32 Min
Eishockey-WM
Am 15. Mai startete die Eishockey-WM in der Schweiz. Im Halbfinale trifft Schweiz auf Norwegen. So verfolgt ihr das Spiel im TV, Livestream oder Liveticker.
NHL
29.05.2026 • 11:39 Uhr
Eishockey
29.05.2026 • 11:15 Uhr
Eishockey
28.05.2026 • 23:09 Uhr
NHL
28.05.2026 • 20:47 Uhr
Eishockey-WM auf ProSieben und Joyn
26.05.2026 • 23:45 Uhr
Eishockey-WM auf ProSieben und Joyn
26.05.2026 • 19:01 Uhr
|#
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Sp.
|S
|OT
|PE
|N
|OT
|PE
|Tore
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
|Schweiz
|Schweiz
|SUI
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39:7
|32
|21
|2
|Finnland
|Finnland
|FIN
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|31:11
|20
|18
|3
|Lettland
|Lettland
|LAT
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|24:17
|7
|12
|4
|USA
|USA
|USA
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|25:21
|4
|11
|5
|Deutschland
|Deutschland
|GER
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|23:22
|1
|10
|6
|Österreich
|Österreich
|AUT
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|17:29
|-12
|9
|7
|Ungarn
|Ungarn
|HUN
|7
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|14:38
|-24
|3
|8
|Großbritannien
|Großbritannien
|GBR
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7:35
|-28
|0
|#
|Spieler
|Mannschaft
|Spiele
|Tore
|Penalty
|2
|Macklin Celebrini
|Kanada
|8
|6
|0
|Nico Hischier
|Schweiz
|10
|6
|0
|Tinus Luc Koblar
|Norwegen
|9
|6
|0
|Noah Steen
|Norwegen
|9
|6
|0
|6
|Mikkel Aagaard
|Dänemark
|7
|5
|0
|Roman Josi
|Schweiz
|10
|5
|0
|Denis Malgin
|Schweiz
|9
|5
|0
|Ryan O'Reilly
|Kanada
|8
|5
|0
|Lucas Raymond
|Schweden
|8
|5
|0
|Damien Riat
|Schweiz
|10
|5
|0
|12
|Sven Andrighetto
|Schweiz
|10
|4
|0
|Joachim Blichfeld
|Dänemark
|7
|4
|0
|Martin Chromiak
|Slowakei
|7
|4
|0
|Dylan Cozens
|Kanada
|8
|4
|0
|Leon Gawanke
|Deutschland
|7
|4
|0
|Dylan Holloway
|Kanada
|8
|4
|0
|Marek Hrivík
|Slowakei
|7
|4
|0
|Ken Jäger
|Schweiz
|10
|4
|0
|Dominik Kubalík
|Tschechien
|8
|4
|0
|Anton Lundell
|Finnland
|10
|4
|0
|Patrik Puistola
|Finnland
|10
|4
|0
|Jesse Puljujärvi
|Finnland
|10
|4
|0
|Aatu Räty
|Finnland
|10
|4
|0
|Lukas Reichel
|Deutschland
|6
|4
|0
|Patrick Russell
|Dänemark
|7
|4
|0
|Ivar Stenberg
|Schweden
|8
|4
|0
|Matthew Tkachuk
|USA
|4
|4
|0
|Sandis Vilmanis
|Lettland
|7
|4
|0
|30
|Aleksander Barkov
|Finnland
|10
|3
|0
|Jacob Berglund
|Norwegen
|9
|3
|0
|Christoph Bertschy
|Schweiz
|10
|3
|0
|Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
|Norwegen
|4
|3
|0
|Jan Drozg
|Slowenien
|7
|3
|0
|Mattias Ekholm
|Schweden
|8
|3
|0
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Schweden
|8
|3
|0
|Lenni Hämeenaho
|Finnland
|10
|3
|0
|Ville Heinola
|Finnland
|10
|3
|0
|Konsta Helenius
|Finnland
|6
|3
|0
|Isaac Howard
|USA
|6
|3
|0