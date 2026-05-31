Eishockey-WM Finale Schweiz vs. Finnland heute live: Eishockey-WM 2026 im Free-TV, Ticker und Joyn-Stream

Am 15. Mai startete die Eishockey-WM in der Schweiz. Im Halbfinale trifft Schweiz auf Norwegen. So verfolgt ihr das Spiel im TV, Livestream oder Liveticker.